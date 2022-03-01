Wyatt Cooper
Photo By Joe Koshollek Wisconsin State Legislature

Local candidate for Jefferson County Board Supervisory District 29, Wyatt Cooper announces that he will be holding “Coffee with Cooper,” a meet-and-greet-style event.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 5 at Beauty and the Bean in Fort Atkinson, from 7 to 10 a.m. It will consist of pre-scheduled, one-on-one conversations between the candidate and constituents.

“It’s not uncommon for folks to be disengaged from local government affairs,” stated Cooper. “Oftentimes, they might not recognize who their local representative is. I want to ensure folks have the opportunity to get to know me, and understand that I would be a resource to them, if elected to the Board.”

Anyone interested in attending “Coffee with Cooper” can visit tinyurl.com/yc59njem and sign up for a 15-minute time slot from 7 to 10 a.m. Signups are open until noon on Friday, March 4. Registrants must include their first and last name, telephone number and physical address.

This event is intended for constituents of the 29th Supervisory District — those who would be represented by the person elected to the seat. Residents outside the 29th District are encouraged to contact their respective county board supervisors or candidates.

People who are not sure who represent them should contact the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office at (920) 674-8630.

“I’m looking forward to having these important conversations, and hearing everyone’s thoughts and concerns about the future of Jefferson County,” continued Cooper. “If you can’t make it out to Beauty and the Bean, I still encourage you to reach out via email at friendsofwyattcooper@gmail.com, by telephone at (608) 571-7346 or Facebook at @CooperforCountyBoard.”

The election for this position will be held on Tuesday, April 5. To register to vote, request an absentee ballot, volunteer to serve as a poll worker, and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.

Jefferson County’s 29th Supervisory District is comprised of the City of Fort Atkinson Wards 5 and 6. The 29th District is one of 30 supervisory districts represented by a nonpartisan elected official.

