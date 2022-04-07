JOHNSON CREEK — The next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics will feature Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson and State Treasurer candidate Orlando Owens.

The event is Monday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Milford Hills Hunt Club, W5670 French Road, Johnson Creek.

For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com

