The Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson.

The agenda will include delegate approval, reports and

resolutions. Members in good standing may vote.

Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 20 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments