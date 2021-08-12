JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway N from West Spangler Street in the City of Jefferson to County Highway B in the Town of Aztalan.

The work is scheduled to take place beginning the week of Aug. 23. The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be pulverized, graded and compacted prior to paving the roadway.

During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until approximately the end of September/early October, depending on the weather.

During construction motorists should find an alternate route to travel.

Drivers should use caution within the construction areas and keep children away from the operations.

Persons who have any questions may contact the Highway Department at (920) 674-7265.

