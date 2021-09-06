WATERTOWN—The Jefferson County Area Retired Educators Association announces its Sept. 9 meeting will be held at Lindburg’s by the River, located at 1413 Oconomowoc Ave. in Watertown.
David Hertel will conduct an Antique Roadshow. Members may bring a family heirloom or a picture of an item if it’s too big or too fragile. Please don’t bring jewelry or sports memorabilia.
The lunch will consist of a chicken breast with a champagne sauce, red potatoes, fresh fruit, vegetable, dinner roll and a rhubarb dessert.
Coffee, tea or water also will be available.
Fee for the lunch is $15.
