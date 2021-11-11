The craft fair and bake sale at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center will take place this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vendors selling items will be in nearly every room and there are 30 tables of crafts to look over. A lunch of barbecue, chips, cookie and beverage will be available for $5. There is no cost to attend.
Breakfast socialFriday, Nov. 19 will be our monthly breakfast social. Have breakfast with ADRC (Aging & Disability Resource Center) Director Rebecca Schmidt. There is no cost to attend and an array of breakfast foods will be served.
Then, stick around for a 9 a.m. presentation from Dominic Wondolkowski from the ADRC on what the ADRC can do for you. The breakfast is held from 8 until 9 a.m. or when the food runs out.
Blood pressure screeningsA nurse from Fort HealthCare will be at the senior center on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. conducting blood pressure screenings. This is on a first-come basis service. Know your numbers!
Game winners500: Scores from Nov. 4 — First place, Marjorie Hannon, 3,560; second, Tom Sehnert, 3,070; third, Elaine Rice, 2,250. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Texas Hold Em: Nov. 4 — First, Diana Baumann; second, Don Schetter; third, John Hundt. Texas Hold Em is played Thursday mornings at 9.
Wii Bowling: Scores of 650 or higher get individual game scores listed. Nov. 8 — Glorine Christensen 792 (257, 278, 257), Sandy Basich 670 (218, 237, 215), Lori Gaber 638, Kathy Heffron 622, Dale Zilisch 577, Terry Bowes 577, Bev Aulik 565.
Euchre: Nov. 9 — First, Rollie Carothers and Joyce Satterlee, 62; third, T-Bone Taylor, 59; fourth, Karen Keeser, 54; fifth, Bev Blum, 53; sixth, Viola Behm, 51. Euchre is played Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Nov. 5 — First, Dave Brown, 48; second, Terre Golembiewski, 47; third, Rick Dearborn, 45; fourth, Chuck Frandson, 39; fifth, Randy Hoeft, 37. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 and costs $1 to play. Close dartball action prevailed with the Buffalos, led by Larry Whitmore, coming back to win the last two games of the three-game series. Whitmore collected 7 hits on the day with Charlie Danielson adding 6 for the winning effort. Jim Nye had 6 hits in the losing effort for the Walruses.
Anyone of any skill level is welcome to play. It is an underhand dart game based loosely on baseball with two teams split up randomly for play each day.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
