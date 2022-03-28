JOHNSON CREEK — American Legion Post 305 in Johnson Creek will host its monthly meat raffle on Saturday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Legion projects.

Memorial Day raffle ticket sales are going well. The Euchre tournament hosted by Auxiliary Unit 305 was a success.

The Horseshoe League meeting is on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. at Wingin it in Helenville. The Legion bar is open on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

