JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion will have its monthly meeting on Monday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the hall.
Memorial Day raffle sales have been going well. Congratulations to Mike Stoltenberg on 50 years membership in the American Legion.
A Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park. Guest speaker will be Charlie Young, a Vietnam War veteran and former Dodge County Legion commander.
There will be food, drinks and a raffle at the Legion hall, with live music featuring the Variations to follow.
