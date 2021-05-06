JOHNSON CREEK — This Saturday, May 8, members of Post 305 will meet at the American Legion hall to plant flags at the area cemeteries.
The areas covered include the Johnson Creek, Farmington and Concord. Plan to be at the hall by 9:30 a.m.
Memorial Day raffle ticket sales are going very well. Remember to turn in your tickets to the Legion by Saturday, May 29.
The next Legion meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Congratulations to the Post on exceeding 100% membership for the third year in a row.
Congratulations also to the Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion also for eclipsing 100%.
The Auxiliary sold out the hamburger stand both Friday and Saturday of the village wide rummage sale. The Legion newsletter will sent out next week.
