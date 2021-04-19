JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek American Legion Auxiliary will be running the hamburger stand on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, beginning at 10 a.m.
The Legion bar will be open at those times during the village-wide rummage sale. The Legion bar will be open during its regular hours.
