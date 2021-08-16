JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek recently promoted part-time paramedic/firefighter Ginger Conroy to full-time to take the lead as the village’s top paramedic.
The move comes during a time when the Johnson Creek Fire and EMS Department (JCFD) looks to add more staff to its team to meet the service needs of the growing community it serves.
“Ginger has proven to be a valuable member of our department,” said Johnson Creek Fire Chief Mike Stratmoen. “Her background and leadership skills are exactly what we need to help rebuild our team, and recruit future health and safety officers to continue delivering the quality service our department is known for.”
Conroy has served on the JCFD team since 2019 and earned EMT of the Year in 2019 for the village. Conroy says each day brings new and exciting challenges, “no two days are the same and it makes for a nice change of pace.”
She was drawn to serve as a firefighter and paramedic after a series of life events that reshaped her thinking.
“It’s really little moments that turn out to be so formative and it’s what made me turn to a life of helping others,” said Conroy. “I know it may seem strange to have a job that puts you in harm’s way, but it is so rewarding and feels so great to help.”
Conroy grew up in a small town in Washington State and her educational background includes a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She went back to school and earned her paramedic technician diploma from Waukesha Area Technical College (WCTC) in 2019 and since has taken several certification courses including: American Heart Association’s Basic, Advanced, and Pediatric Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Program, WCTC’s Multicultural Awareness: Valuing Diversity, and more.
She also received multiple awards for her outstanding service including: Going Above and Beyond the Call of Duty from Bell Ambulance in 2017, and Johnson Creek Fire & EMS Department’s EMS Technology Officer of the Year in 2019.
“We are beyond thrilled and lucky to have Ginger as our lead paramedic,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher. “She is incredibly conscientious, and takes great pride and care with what she does for those in need. And the fact she and her family recently moved here to be a part of the community she serves is wonderful.”
Conroy, her husband Scott, and two children Eva, 10, and Gus, 7, recently moved to Johnson Creek from the Wauwatosa area.
