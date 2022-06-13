The longtime musical phase “music is lifelong” is directly a truth in the life of Fort Atkinson resident Wayne Crook.
Crook is celebrating 50 years’ participation with the Fort Atkinson Community Band. He started as a member of the brass section playing trumpet, French horn and baritone horn where needed. Later duties included serving on the band’s board of directors as vice president and president, assistant band director, and as musical director the past 25 years.
Crook taught instrumental music as a band director in Wisconsin public schools for 38 years, with 35 of those years in Fort Atkinson. In retirement years he still is active as an adjudicator for the Wisconsin School Music Association music festivals as well as a field rep for the WSMA.
For the past 20 years he has been active performing in the cornet section of the Madison Brass Band.
The Fort Atkinson Community Band has been playing a summer concert series in Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Park for 62 seasons, starting in June of 1961.
Grayson Babcock, then-director of the Fort Atkinson High School Band, organized an “Old Timers Band” to perform at the annual spring band Pops Concert. The membership decided to continue playing outdoor summer concerts in Barrie Park with the name of Fort Atkinson City Band.
Babcock was primary director of the band for 33 years before retiring from teaching and moved to Washington state area. The band continues to operate with the same objectives and purposes: To encourage performance of instrumental music past the school years, and to make a unique music and cultural contribution to the life of the community.
The City of Fort Atkinson provides financial support through the Parks & Recreation Department. In 2008 the band officially changed the name to Fort Atkinson Community Band when it became a nonprofit 501(3) corporation.
