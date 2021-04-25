Crown of Life Christian Academy in Fort Atkinson currently is hosting a shoe-drive for a Milwaukee nonprofit organization called Jacarrie’s Kicks for Kids (JKFK).
The mission of this organization is to change the world two feet at a time through youth-driven: community programming, mentorship and soft skills development. The shoe-drive initiative seeks to enhance the self-esteem of less fortunate youth while lessening the self consciousness of being underprivileged.
JKFK collects new and gently used shoes which are cleaned, given new designs/customizations and then distributed to youth in need.
Jacarrie’s Kicks for Kids founder, and CEO, Jacarrie Carr, will be visiting Crown of Life Christian Academy in Fort Atkinson on Friday, April 30. He will be hosting a workshop with the seventh- and eighth grade students, explaining the work he does with youth in the city of Milwaukee and also giving students the chance to design their own pair of used-shoes, much like the JKFK team does with the donations.
Between now and April 30, the community is invited to drop off new or gently used tennis shoes/sneakers (any color) as part of this shoe-drive, benefiting the youth of Milwaukee. A collection box can be found at Crown of Life Christian Academy’s main school entrance, located at 404 Roosevelt St. in Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.