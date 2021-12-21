WHITEWATER — The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative is conducting a community survey about the needs of the Whitewater community concerning caregiving and dementia.
The survey can be done online (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/takeSurvey.do?survey_id=714) and will be available on the City of Whitewater website and the City, Parks and Recreation, and Whitewater Dementia Friendly Facebook pages.
Paper copies will be available at the Starin Park Community Building and the Municipal Building.
Community survey
The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative is conducting a community survey about the needs of the community concerning caregiving and dementia. The survey can be done online (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/takeSurvey.do?survey_id=714) and will be available on the City of Whitewater website and the City, Parks and Recreation, and Whitewater Dementia Friendly Facebook pages. Paper copies will be available at the Starin Park Community Building and the Municipal Building.
Watercolor Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun Thursdays, Jan. 6-27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Week one and two use watercolors to create some fun bird scenes and use a permanent black or sepia pen, as well. Students will finish the month with some landscapes.
This class is in person or online. Have to miss a class, we’ll record it.
Fee is $60 members or $70 non-members and the signup deadline is Dec. 30.
Great decisions of WWII
Join Dr. Richard Haney Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for lively and informational presentations. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education is sponsoring this series.
All talks are in person or virtual. Sign up by Jan. 3 to receive the Zoom link. The first presentation is Jan. 5 on “Decisions Gone Wrong: Major Diplomatic and Strategic Mistakes.”
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11-20, 2022. Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, have a medieval banquet, see Kilarney, Limerick, Galway, and take a jaunting car ride and more.
A Culinary Tour Thorough Tuscany, Oct. 11-19, 2022. Unpack for seven nights and enjoy a boutique-style hotel in the famous wine region of Chianti Tuscany. Experiences include: Truffle hunting, organic cooking class, several wineries and tastings, Tuscan farmhouse dinner and wine, boat excursion on Lake Trasimeno, walking tour of Florence, gelato and cheese tastings, and more. Cost is $3,295 per person double.
Majestic Lakes and Mountains, Oct. 4-13, 2022, featuring Italy, France and Switzerland. Spend a day in Milan, three days at Lake Como, Italy; two days in Zermatt; and two days in Geneva, Switzerland. Boats, trains and cable cars all will be a part of the adventure.
On Colorado’s Historic Trains, July 15-22, 2022, experience six scenic rail excursions following historic routes of the Old West including the Leadville Colorado & Southern Railroad, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad, the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, and climb almost 7,500 feet on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
Explore Amish Indiana on the Ladies Amish Getaway, May 16-18, 2022. Tour includes a grab bag backroads tour, buggy ride, home-cooked meals, wine tour and tasting, and more.
Membership 2022
Thanks to everyone who joined last year! A quick reminder that membership dues for 2022 can be paid beginning in December. Those paid by February 19, will be eligible for drawing prizes.
The fee for residents of the Whitewater School District is $10 and non-residents is $15. The funds support our front desk staff person for 15 hours per week. If you cannot afford the fee, we have a fund that will cover it for you. Please stop into the office and let us know. We are trying to keep this affordable for everyone.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Fridays. Holiday closing is Dec. 23-27.
Thought for the week
“May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.” — Mary Anne Radmacher.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call (262) 473-0535 or check out the newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, municipal building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.