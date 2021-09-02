The Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it will resume service dates at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St., starting Sept. 9.

The DMV will be open on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on the second floor of the building.

The DMV in Fort Atkinson can assist customers with drivers licenses, ID cards, disabled parking hang tags and knowledge tests in English only. No vehicle-related products are available.

The DMV in Fort Atkinson will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

All questions or concerns about the Fort Atkinson DMV should be directed to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Online driver services are available at: https://wisconsindot.gov/pages/online-srvcs/online.aspx.

Driver services and vehicle services can be accessed by calling (608) 264-7447.

