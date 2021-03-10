WHITEWATER — The spirit of St. Patrick’s Day will come alive at Young Auditorium in Whitewater as Derek Byrne and Paddygrass return with their signature Celtic sounds.
Complete with Irish dancers and expert musicians, this show is a must-see for fans of Irish, gospel and folk music. The performance is one night only on Friday, March 19, at 7:30.
With sounds rooted in the Irish countryside, Paddygrass plays a signature brand of Celtic, Bluegrass and Gospel … perfect for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday season. Over the last 10 years, bandleader Derek Byrne has assembled a collective of Wisconsin's best Irish musicians to perform an eclectic mix of old Irish favorites and upbeat, foot stomping sing-alongs.
No matter how many times you see the band perform there always is something new to discover. Paddygrass will move audiences to sing, dance, drink and forget all else.
To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, only 50 tickets will be made available to the public. To purchase, visit www.youngauditorium.com, or contact UW-Whitewater Ticket Services at (262) 472-2222.
To obtain "Donate What You Can" live-stream access for this performance, register using the form found on the "Derek Byrne and Paddygrass" event page at www.youngauditorium.com.
All who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show. Click the link, and you will be routed to a performance page containing the exclusive live stream.
While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a "Donate What You Can" performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund.
Make a donation at https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
Young Auditorium’s Community Connections Concert Series, combining live, in-theater performances with at-home access, is sponsored by PremierBank. Live-streaming services are offered courtesy of DLK Enterprises.
Derek Byrne and Paddygrass is sponsored by First Citizens State Bank.
