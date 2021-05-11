The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) unveiled a new campaign educating retailers that federal law now requires tobacco purchasers to be 21 years old.
The campaign’s message to retailers is simple. Don’t sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.
The federal tobacco purchasing age was raised from 18 to 21 at the beginning of the year, and local health advocates say it was a long-overdue change.
“Now, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 3.5 million middle school and high school kids are using e-cigarettes,” said David Gilbert, Wisconsin WINS tobacco prevention specialist. “There’s also good evidence that a similar number of college-age students are also regular users. That’s seven million young people on the road to long-term nicotine use.
“Since few students reach 21 while still in high school, raising the minimum sales age to 21 virtually eliminates high school students from legally buying tobacco,” he added, “and helps break the peer supply chain to many of these younger smokers.”
In addition to the DHS’ campaign, members of the Tobacco Free Community Partnership Dodge Jefferson Waukesha also are working to educate tobacco retailers in Jefferson County of the change in age. This education includes conducting public and media outreaches, which include speaking to local civic groups and reaching out to retailers with free, state-approved training for their employees.
Retailers looking to learn more about this change in federal tobacco sales law should visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/tobacco21 for more information. They also can get free, state-approved training to help their employees avoid underage sales at www.witobaccocheck.org.
“All retailers are encouraged to distribute and take advantage of this free online training provided by witobaccocheck.org,” said Gilbert. “The training is intended to keep our communities healthier by reducing tobacco sales to minors and will help protect retailers from the expensive citations that come with breaking the law of selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.”
Tobacco users ready to quit can call 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669) or text “READY” to 200-400 for free help. Tobacco users enrolled in Medicaid also can talk to their doctor about the free support available through the Medicaid cessation benefit.
