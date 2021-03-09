MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the City of Lake Mills is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.
The projects primarily include the replacement of lead service lines throughout the City of Lake Mills.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Wisconsin Administrative Code for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The SDWLP is soliciting public comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Written or verbal comments are encouraged. Submit comments by March 17 to: Department of Natural Resources, C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2, 101 S. Webster St., P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707. Phone: (608) 234-2238 or email Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.
