WHITEWATER — Discover Whitewater helps Wisconsin Bundle Up is a local organization serving as a collection site for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s annual charity drive.
The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Council, along with Downtown Whitewater Inc., are inviting area residents to drop off new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items as part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Big Bundle Up campaign.
The WI Big Bundle Up is a statewide collection program running now through Jan. 7.
This is the 11th year of the WI Big Bundle Up. To date, the program has collected nearly 200,000 warm winter items to help families in need across all of Wisconsin.
Donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to Wisconsin families in need as the holiday giving season approaches.
The Discover Whitewater offices at 150 W. Main St. in downtown Whitewater will be a collection location for donors to drop off warm clothing items. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items donated at this location will be given to local organizations that serve local families in need.
For more information about why Discover Whitewater is participating in the Big Bundle Up, contact Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
