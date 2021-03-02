When Lions Club member John McKenzie, 89, lost his courageous battle to cancer on Oct. 22, 2020, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County lost one of their most distinguished and dedicated community servants.
McKenzie moved to Fort Atkinson from Appleton in 1986 to become president of The Bank of Fort Atkinson (now Johnson Bank). McKenzie transferred his Lions Club membership from Appleton to Fort Atkinson.
At that time, the Appleton Chamber’s executive director wrote to the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce: “We are sending you one of the best community workers we have. If it were possible to send you a bill for this gift, I am not sure what the price would be, nor do I believe you could afford it.”
McKenzie lived up to that glowing recommendation, and then some, with unselfish service to the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, Fort Atkinson community, Jefferson County and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He served as president of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club from 1990 to 1991, held numerous club leadership and committee roles, and was a tireless worker on club projects. A consummate learner and not one to back down from a challenge, McKenzie managed the Lions Club website and made all of the monthly updates until just two years ago.
McKenzie was recognized with Lions Club International’s highest honor, the Melvin Jones Award, in 2001 for his commitment to the Lions motto “We Serve.”
McKenzie also served as president and board member of the United Way, president and board member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, founding member of the Tour de Fort Bicycle Club, board member of both the Jefferson County Public Health Board and the Human Services Board, and also was an active leader in the Glacial Heritage initiative and the Rock River Heritage project.
He was a founder of the Rose of Sharon Home for unwed mothers in Watertown, and was very involved in fundraising and construction of St. Joseph Catholic Church and school on Endl Boulevard.
McKenzie had great impact as a member of the board of directors of the Fort Atkinson Development Corporation. As president of The Bank of Fort Atkinson he was known for his persistent search for grant funding, as well as local financing, to assist in the expansion of numerous area businesses.
Through the chamber’s Commercial Revitalization Committee, he spearheaded a cooperative local loan program with other area financial institutions that helped in the renovation of Fort Atkinson’s central business district.
This dedicated civic leader also was a dedicated family man. McKenzie is survived by his wife Wendy, six children, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. It is a wonder that he had any time left for his “active hobbies,” which included biking, cross-country skiing and kayaking.
McKenzie was a very accomplished cross-country skier and biker. He raced in numerous Midwest cross-country ski marathons, especially the American Birkebeiner in Hayward, a challenging 32-mile race.
McKenzie raced in the Birkebeiner for more than 25 years, completing his final full 32-mile race at age 80. Even with a new artificial knee, he won his age group. He continued to ski the Birkebeiner’s 18-mile Kortelopet Race at age 81 and 82. He also competed in the Norwegian Birkebeiner and in cross-country ski race marathons in Germany.
He and his biking friends and family members enjoyed numerous 400-mile week-long bike tours — many organized by McKenzie — all over the United States, Canada and even Europe. Despite battling cancer, he continued to be active. Accompanied by family and friends, he took his final bike ride of 30 miles just weeks before his passing.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club is overseeing construction of a memorial bench and surrounding site enhancements along the Glacial River Trail that he was instrumental in establishing. The construction of the memorial for this extraordinary gentleman whose influence and impact were far reaching in the community may be supported by sending donations to: Fort Atkinson Lions Club, McKenzie Memorial, P.O. Box 352, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Persons who have questions may contact Lion Dean Hanke at dphanke@charter.net.
