BKS Dental in Fort Atkinson announces the addition of Dr. Qingze Lv (“Chin-zuh Lieu”) to its Fort Atkinson-based practice.
Dr. Lv will begin seeing patients this fall, and anyone wishing to make an appointment with him may do so now.
Dr. Lv completed an advanced education general dentistry (AEGD) residency program at the UTHealth School of Dentistry in Houston. Dr. Lv received his doctor of medical in dentistry (DMD) in May of 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, graduating with community service honors.
He obtained a bachelor of science in biomolecular science from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in 2016, with honors distinction.
With the addition of Dr. Lv to the practice, the dental clinic will be able to be able to offer expanded hours and appointment options with less wait time to better serve patients.
“Dr. Lv is a wonderful addition to our practice and our community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kind.
Dr. Jennifer Stafford remarked, “Dr. Lv brings a unique skill set not often seen in communities of our size. His arrival allows us to better serve our growing practice and the needs of our patients.”
During his dental education, Dr. Lv had additional training in caring for patients with complex medical conditions. He also volunteered his time providing comprehensive dental treatment to underserved communities, and those individuals seeking asylum and survivors of torture referred to the dental school by the Nationalities Servies Center.
Dr. Lv served as a board member on the following organizations: University of Pennsylvania Campus Student Health Service, University of Pennsylvania Student Council Ethics Board, University of Pennsylvania Chinese Student Dental Association and the University of Pennsylvania College Houses and Academic Services.
Dr. Lv is a member of the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Wisconsin Dental Association, the Jefferson County Dental Association, and the Academy of Laser Dentistry.
Dr. Michel Bender notes that even with Dr. Lv’s arrival to the team, Dr. Kind, Dr. Stafford and himself plan to maintain full patient schedules to keep pace with the varying needs of their patients.
Dr. Lv was born and raised in Yancheng, China, which is about 3 hours north of Shanghai. He came to the U.S. in 2012 to study at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
Dr. Lv currently resides in Jefferson and is excited to explore more of Wisconsin and call it home. Dr. Lv is an advocate for the arts, and in his free time enjoys painting, singing and playing the piano. He also likes going to a variety of live performances, and cooking dishes from a variety of cultures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.