Join the Unity Project as it hosts author and university professor Dr. Ozalle Toms at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.
“Letting Perseverance Finish” is set in 1980s to 1990s Detroit and details a young girl’s journey through a life of remarkable peril and relentless obstacles to finish triumphantly.
Dr. Toms is Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Diversity, Engagement and Success at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A sought-after speaker, Toms has presented on microaggressions, civil discourse, white privilege and reducing unconscious bias in the hiring system. Her audiences range from local to international attendees.
Toms has presented in Fort Atkinson two prior times at the invitation of the Unity Project. For her first presentation, she interviewed Derek Barsaleau, a former white nationalist leader and program director for the Unity Project, about his journey to and from being a leading member of this type of organization.
Toms’ second presentation was on microaggressions. This presentation educated attendees on what microaggressions are, how to recognize them, and how to speak up against them.
At UW-Whitewater Toms actively is involved in initiatives relating to supporting university students who have aged out of foster care, and faculty perceptions of mentoring as it relates to underrepresented and first-generation college students.
Her current research is on "Perceptions of Culture of the College of Education and Professional Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater" and "Assessing Dispositional Skills of Pre-service Teachers." She is very active in supporting the local school district and university campus.
Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required by the museum.
The Unity Project is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization committed to making communities equally welcoming to all its members regardless of race, religion, or sexual or gender orientation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.