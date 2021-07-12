“The Science of Perception Deception” will be presented by the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson on Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m.

The program will be held virtually on Zoom. Visit fortlibrary.org for the link to register.

Our brain decides how we perceive everything around us. It finds patterns and solves problems efficiently, except for when it lies to us.

In this engaging program, William Pack explores the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist. In the program, participants will experience how optical illusions work, why people fall for scams, and how we make thousands of choices every day that are influenced subconsciously.

Pack also will give attendees proven, scientific, actionable techniques to preserve brain health. At the end, persons might be left wondering if their brain has a mind of its own.

These programs are free and open to the public. For additional information contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 or email contact@fortlibrary.org.

