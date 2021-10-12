Earth’s Approval Mobile Notary, a convenient notary service, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Established in 2020, Earth’s Approval Mobile Notary offers a full range of notary services with the added benefit of in-person appointments at client locations throughout Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. The name of the business comes from the owner’s love and appreciation of the natural world, and for the ability to use his business to benefit other worthy organizations, such as the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Owner Barry Vandergriff, a loan signing agent, performs on-demand Notary Public certifications, real estate transactions, and can assist with power of attorney and small business enterprise court documents, county reports, document courier needs, printing services and more.
Vandergriff began the business after experiencing firsthand the stress of purchasing his first home. His primary focus is timeliness and convenience. He now is accustomed to real estate closings at odd hours in odd locations, including one memorable transaction in the middle of a farmer’s field.
“We live for the excitement and the challenge of the unusual task,” Vandergriff said.
Earth’s Approval Mobile Notary specializes in services for the home-bound, as well as clients in nursing homes, hospitals and correctional facilities. Senior citizens qualify for additional discounts.
To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit earths-approval-notary.business.site or contact Barry at (414) 630-0399 or EarthsApprovalNotary@gmail.com.
