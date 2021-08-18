On Aug. 28, from noon until midnight, the Ebbott Family of Jefferson County will hold a celebration of the Ebbott Farm being in family ownership for six generations: 150 years.

The farm is located at W1518 County Highway CI, about 13 miles east of Fort Atkinson. There will be music, food, classic tractors and a threshing demonstration.

The schedule of events is: 1-3 p.m. Carlos Escalera Quartet; 3-4 p. m. Threshing Machine demonstration; 4-6 p.m. Cris Plata with Extra Hot; 6-7 p. m. pig roast; 7-9 p.m. Bill Camplin Band. The public is invited to attend.

