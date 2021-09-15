MILTON — Edgerton Hospital announces the addition of Whitney Oechsner, Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber, at its Milton Clinic, 831 Arthur Drive, Milton.
Specializing in care for the entire family, Oechsner will treat patients from newborns to seniors, and joins current APNP, Emily Harbison.
Oechsner received her Master of Science, Nursing from Concordia University-Wisconsin in Mequon. With 11 years of nursing experience, she has the skills and knowledge necessary to offer patients a quality primary care experience.
Oechsner is looking forward to meeting new patients and working closely toward better health.
“I plan to build close relationships with my patients so that we can collaborate together regarding their medical and lifestyle choices, and then use shared decision making as a guide for healthier outcomes,” said Oechsner. “I am passionate about preventative health and enjoy working with people of all ages.”
Individuals interested in seeing Whitney Oechsner, APNP, are encouraged to call (608) 868-3526 to schedule an appointment. Free 10-minute “Meet & Greet” appointments are available and offer a brief opportunity to meet Whitney to determine if she is the right fit for you and your family.
Clinic hours are: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
