An "End of Life Issues" seminar will be held Saturday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson.
Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. The seminar also will be available on live stream through Faith Community Church website www.fccfa.com.
The seminar is free of charge and open to the public.
Rick Anschuetz, retired family practice physician and volunteer for Rainbow Hospice, will be speaking about the dying process and about Rainbow Hospice; Jan Karlen, retired social worker and volunteer for Fort HealthCare, will speak on Health Care Power of Attorney (Honoring Choices); Ann Herdendorf, Senior Vice President and Senior Trust Officer at Badger Bank, will talk on Wills, Trust and Estates; and Cheri Milton, Licensed marriage and family therapist with specialty in Grief Counseling from The Center for Christian Counseling, Consultation and Training, Inc., will be talking on grieving.
Shirley Brown, RN, BSN, Faith Community Church Health nurse, will share a devotional on Psalm 23.
Why do I need to come? To learn about and understand the topics listed above and why these are important for all ages.
People should complete these documents when they are healthy and have the time to think about them before they make the decisions. It will ease the stress and pressure to learn about these documents and complete them before the crisis. When someone is in the crisis, then they can apply the principles concerning these documents to the situation.
Who should come? All adults should attend. Unfortunately accidents can happen at any age and people need to make their wishes known on a legal document in order for their wishes to be carried out. Don’t wait for the crisis!
Registration is recommended, but not necessary. People can register on the church website. Faith Community Church is located at W5949 Hackbarth Road.
Those with any questions regarding the seminar may call the church office at (920) 563-4730 or Shirley Brown at (920) 563-5994.
