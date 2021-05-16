Euchre is played Tuesdays at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 12:30 p.m., starting on May 18.
Cost to play in the euchre tournament each week is $2. Prize money is given at the end of play at approximately 3 p.m. to the top scorers of the afternoon. A treat is served at the end of play.
For questions, arrive early and ask to speak with Kay or Terry. Masks that cover the nose and mouth are required as well as sanitizing hands before play begins.
Reservations are not required — persons can show up to play by arriving at the center before 12:30 p.m.
Wii Bowling
May 10 Wii Bowling scores are as follows: Glorine Christensen 789 (253, 269, 267), Dale Zilisch 678 (257, 183, 238), Mary Zilisch 644, Cora Wahl 635, Marlene Dianich 607, Bunny Brown 580, Carol Berman 567, Lori Gaber 559.
Senior center bus
The senior center bus has been in storage at the city garage for several months and throughout the pandemic timeframe. We are hopeful that this summer we will be able to resume this service but will need volunteer drivers once again to step up and help make this program a go.
The center’s bus was picking up older adults and going to medical appointments in town, pharmacies, stores and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
Texas Hold Em
May 6 standings for Texas Hold Em were first place to Tom Sehnert with second place going to Chuck Schloesser. Texas Hold Em is played each Thursday at 9 a.m.
500 scores
Scores for 500 from May 6 are: First place, Harold Riggs; and second place, Arlene Phillips. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Computer help available
We have a couple of computer volunteers to help seniors learn how to use their computer, cell phone, or tablet. Our volunteers will do their best to help you get on the right track. For a time to meet with either of them, call the center and staff will pass along your contact info and one of them will give you a call.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is located at 307 Robert St. The telephone number is (920) 563-7773. The center has a Facebook page, and persons also can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
Senior center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the program assistant Crystal Porter can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.