The largest cemetery in Fort Atkinson and the second largest cemetery in Jefferson County now is a member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Evergreen Cemetery Association is a non-profit organization with a board of trustees dedicated to providing a dignified final resting place for the deceased at Evergreen Cemetery.
The Evergreen Cemetery Association was given its name by 14 prominent citizens in Fort Atkinson who met on January 24, 1863. They established the Evergreen Cemetery to be located on a few acres of land on the west side of the “road to Jefferson” (now known as North Main Street). Evergreen Cemetery now encompasses 25 acres.
Many historic structures are located on the cemetery grounds, such as the Cemetery Cottage, built in the late 1800s as a resting house and later used as a meeting place for the board of trustees. The Fort Atkinson Memorial Day services are held near the soldier’s monument, a Civil War statue built in 1898.
There also is the war memorial marker next to the Godfrey Memorial Court which lists the names of resident soldiers who died while serving in the wars involving this country. The cemetery also houses the Bellman Carillon Tower which plays an extensive library of hymns, and the Court of Honor, which displays the American flag and the flags of each branch of military service.
The cemetery office is housed in the Worcester Memorial Building. Mary Worcester was the granddaughter of Dwight and Almira Foster who were the first settlers in this area. Mary Worcester and her husband Charles made substantial monetary contributions to the Evergreen Cemetery as well as the Dwight Foster Public Library, Hoard Historical Museum, and the local hospital.
Many early prominent settlers and distinguished citizens of Fort Atkinson are interred at the Evergreen Cemetery, including the Fosters and Worcesters, as well as Governor W.D. Hoard and Congressman L.B Caswell.
Many of the additions, improvements and new trees to Evergreen Cemetery would not be possible without the generosity of many people over the years in their gift-giving pledges. Please remember Evergreen Cemetery in your estate plans and in your gift giving.
The board of trustees always is looking for people interested in assisting with the beautification and maintenance of this historic property, open to the public from sunrise to sunset each day of the year. To learn more about volunteering or donating to the Evergreen Cemetery Association call Neal Traeder at (920) 563-5014.
