WHITEWATER — With an electric violin and a small but mighty ukulele, the Brazilian twin brothers of B2WINS (B-Twins) are bringing their high-energy, genre bending performance style to Young Auditorium for a one-of-a-kind concert experience.
Persons will not be able to take your eyes off of these natural-born entertainers when they take the stage on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
A combination of unique and talented individuals, the Brazilian twins have been exciting audiences worldwide with their distinctive appearance and approach to creating their own signature sound. This four-piece dynamo draws influence from a plethora of genres to carve out their own niche sound with a truly unforgettable, explosive live show that targets the masses.
Power-pop melodies, a dynamite hip hop rhythm section, funky dynamic bass lines with space on each track for improvisation and crafty solos. Toss in an electric violin and ukulele (No guitar? Yup, you read that right!) and you have, in essence, the B2WINS.
To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, only 50 tickets will be made available to the public. To purchase, visit www.youngauditorium.com or contact UW-Whitewater Ticket Services at (262) 4782-2222.
To obtain ‘Donate What You Can’ live stream access for this performance, register using the form found on the ‘B2WINS’ event page at www.youngauditorium.com. All those who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show.
Simply click the link, and you will be routed to a performance page containing the exclusive live stream.
While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a ‘Donate What You Can’ performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised, with all proceeds benefiting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place a donation at: www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
Young Auditorium’s Community Connections Concert Series, combining live, in-theater performances with at-home access, is sponsored by PremierBank. Live streaming services offered courtesy of DLK Enterprises.
