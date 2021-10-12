From Broadway to Fort Atkinson, theatres around the world have struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many have “gone dark” and some even might have closed their doors for good. With health risks starting to subside, live theatres are reopening, and the licensing company Music Theatre International (MTI) is giving them the perfect opportunity to “stage” a comeback.
In April of this year, MTI announced the creation of a brand-new musical revue called All Together Now!, which is meant to serve as a fundraiser for revitalizing local theatres. The show features selections from several of their most popular musicals such as "Mary Poppins," "Rent," "Les Miserables," "Mamma Mia!" and many more.
Described as a “global event celebrating local theatre,” All Together Now! only will be performed during the weekend of Nov. 12-14, creating a sense of musical togetherness on a worldwide scale.
Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT) is thrilled to be participating in All Together Now! which will be the group's first stage performance since November 2019. Director Jason Teeter has gathered a talented cast of 27 voices from around the area, including Stephanie Aegerter, Maddy Buchta, Molly Button, Cathy Daly, Molly Ebel, Tessa Fitzsimmons, Annalis Goeschko, Norman Goeschko, Kaile Goodman, Anne Grover, Christine Hamele, Alexia Klein, Jason Konz, Niina Ajango Konz, Kassie Kucken, Eric Lonsdale, Amy Lothary, Paul Lothary, Brenda Nitardy, Jodi Ratcliff, Becky Schultz, Tim Stachowiak, Grae Szabo, Amelia Teeter, Holly Teeter, Jason Teeter and Karen Wydeven.
Performances will be held at First United Methodist Church, 320 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson, with dates and times as follows: Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
All Together Now! is a fundraiser for FACT, and while admission is free, donations are highly encouraged. Cash, check and credit card will be accepted at the door, or persons may donate online at www.fortfact.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.