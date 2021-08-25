Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT) will begin a new season after a year on hold due to COVID.

FACT is holding its annual meeting Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 39 W. Milwaukee Ave., Fort Atkinson.

A new board of directors will be selected and upcoming shows will be discussed. The public is invited to attend.

