Fort Atkinson High School Performing Arts announces an upcoming event ahead of the Fort Atkinson High School Fall musical, “The Little Mermaid.”
On Sunday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m., cast members from the production will be in the commons area of the Fort Atkinson High School to host a tea party. This event will be hosted by many of the show’s leading characters.
Those hosting will include Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder, Prince Eric and more. Beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, youngsters and families alike will have a chance to share a cup of “tea” (juice) with the cast. Snacks and cupcakes will be provided.
During the tea party, children will have the chance to sit down and talk with their favorite “Little Mermaid” characters. Attendees are welcome to wear their favorite “Little Mermaid” costumes.
Admission price is $5 per person and will include the following:
• Under the sea-themed juice, cupcakes and snacks served by members of the cast, crew and parent volunteers.
• Photo opportunities with cast members.
• A card for autographs from cast members.
• A ticket table to purchase tickets for the show.
To purchase tickets to this tea party, visit the Fort Atkinson Performing Arts website at fortatkinsonmusic.org.
This is a fundraiser for the Fort Atkinson High School Musical. Tickets still are available for the show at the same website.
Show dates are: Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1:30 p.m.
For more on this or other Fort Atkinson Performing Arts events, reach out to the Performing Arts Center management team at boxoffice@fortschools.org
