St. Joseph Catholic Church and School in Fort Atkinson will hold its annual “Fall Festival Block Party” on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event — a parish tradition that dates back several decades – features an expanded lineup of activities this year, including a tacos and tamales dinner on Saturday, and a grilled chicken and sweet corn dinner, live music, sidewalk chalk contest and a raffle with several valuable prizes on Sunday. The festival will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd.
Food and entertainmentOn Saturday evening, St. Joseph’s Hispanic Ministry will serve tacos and tamales from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall. The food is available for a free-will donation.
Sunday’s dinner, starting at 11 a.m., features delicious grilled chicken, fresh corn on the cob, coleslaw and dessert. Coffee, water and milk are included with the meal; other refreshments also are available. Half-chicken dinners are $10 and quarter-chicken dinners are $8.
Tickets are available in the Gathering Space at the church after 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Aug. 22. Carry outs also are available. Dining will be available in the parish hall and under a tent outdoors to allow social distancing.
From noon to 3 p.m., Driftless Music — a Cambridge-based band specializing in classic country, bluegrass, rock and folk — will perform live under the big tent.
Youth ages 17 and under are invited to participate in a sidewalk chalk contest in front of St. Joseph School following the theme of Galatians 5:22-26 — “The Fruits of the Spirit” (Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self Control).
Artists can start chalking anytime between 9 and 11:15 a.m. and all masterpieces will be judged at 1 p.m. The cost to participate is $5, which can be paid on the day of the event. All funds collected will be used for future church youth events.
For more information and to register for the chalk contest, visit bit.ly/StJoeChalkContest.
Raffle prizesThe raffle features a grand prize drawing for $5,000 cash, among several other prizes. All raffle prizes will be awarded in a drawing at 4 p.m.
Other raffle prizes include:
1st Prize — Black and white diamond pendant with a 14K white gold 18-inch chain, courtesy of Krueger Jeweler, a $599 value.
2nd Prize — $500 cash or $600 Fort Chamber Bucks, courtesy of Bender, Kind & Stafford Dental.
3rd Prize — $500 cash, courtesy of Justin Strohbusch, SNT Tree Service.
4th Prize — $500 gift certificate, courtesy of JM Carpets.
5th Prize — One pound of Jones Bacon per week for a year, courtesy of Jones Dairy Farm, a $350 value.
6th Prize — $250 cash, plus free home warranty with any real estate purchase or sale, a $500 value, courtesy of Mike Foerster Real Estate Group, LLC.
7th Prize — Four rounds of golf plus cart, courtesy of Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, a $240 value.
8th Prize — $200 cash, courtesy of Day Insurance.
9th Prize — $150 gift certificate to Salamone’s, courtesy of Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria & Sports Bar.
10th Prize — Full-service luxury manicure/pedicure, courtesy of Crimson Spa, a $125 value.
Raffle tickets are available from any parish member or at the dinner. They cost $10 each or three for $25.
Raffle baskets, too!The festival also will feature a wide variety of valuable themed baskets that have a broad appeal to nearly everyone. The baskets will be on display and tickets will be for sale in the church’s Gathering Space during weekend Masses from now until the dinner. Chances are two for $5, five for $10 or 12 for $20.
Drawings will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in the church’s Gathering Space.
