Distribution of a $25 voucher to eligible individuals will take place at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Friday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides eligible seniors with vouchers to use at area farmers markets and participating roadside stands to help stretch their food dollars.
Individuals must be 60 years of age or older (or a Native American 55 or older) and reside in Jefferson County. Household gross income must be at or below 185% of federal poverty level. Each eligible household will receive $25 in vouchers to use at authorized farmers markets to purchase only Wisconsin-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs. Vouchers will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis.
‘What Happens in Vegas’
The senior center has several seats still available for the lunch and show of “What Happens In Vegas” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre on Thursday, July 21. Total cost is $75 which includes the meal, show, and all taxes and tips (unless one purchases drinks not included with the meal).
Steve Watts and the Fireside Band, along with a cast of singers and dancers, will play the hits of those who performed in Vegas such as Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones, Elton John, Celine Dion, Sammy Davis Jr. and many more.
Second Harvest
Thursday, June 9, is the next date for the Second Harvest food truck. The senior center vehicle will be picking up food there and can deliver to individuals or people can sign up to ride there and get their food to take back home.
The center does not charge for the ride on these days. If interested call the senior center at (920) 563-7773.
‘Ring of Fire’ show
The senior center has a day trip being offered to see “Ring of Fire” show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. Enjoy a meal at the Palace before the show, and afterward stop and restock your cheese supply with a quick stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet.
The trip departs from Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, and has a total cost of $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at the Palace Theater, and show along with gratuity at the Palace. Purchases made at Ehlenbach’s and bus driver tip are not included in trip price. Sign up at the center or by calling (920) 563-7773.
Trivia Wednesday and ‘Dog’ movie
Join Chris in a fun round of trivia where answers can be whatever one wants them to be! No prizes are given out for correct answers and players keep their answers to themselves as this is not a team event.
A random door prize will be given out, and cookies and popcorn will be available as treats.
Afterward, people are encouraged to stick around and watch the movie “Dog” on the center’s big screen at 2 p.m. People do not need to attend both programs. Registration is not needed for either the trivia or movie.
Painting with Katie
Come in and have some painting fun on Monday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for the Painting with Katie class is $25. Take home your very own piece of art at the end of class.
All materials and instruction are provided. Classes are fun and easy to do. Call the senior center to sign up.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from May 31 — First place, T-Bone Taylor; second, Howard Johnson; third, Barb Wintermute; fourth, Dick Snodie.
500: May 26 scores — First, Harold Riggs, 3,130; second, Roger Gross, 3,040; third, Joanne Gross, 2,810. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 on Friday afternoons. May 27 scores — First, Bob Muench, 58; second, Herb Papenfus and Joanne Gross, 52; fourth, Randy Hoeft, 47; fifth, Phil Smith, 44; sixth, Chuck Taggert and Gary Kramer, 43.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. There still is room for bowlers for the summer league starting June 6. Call the center if interested in being on a team or as a substitute.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9. Players contribute a dollar each week to play, which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from May 27: The Walruses scored two runs in the ninth inning to pull away for a 3-1 win in the first game before the Buffalos returned the favor in the second game with runs in each of the last three innings of the game and one run in the 10th inning to win 5-4.
The Buffalos would go on to win the series with a 2-0 win in game 3. Pete Fernelius led the way for the Walruses with six hits on the day, while Richard Frey and Dave Reed tallied five hits apiece for the victorious Buffalos.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. May 26 scores — First, Judy Baumann; second, Diana Baumann; third, Chuck Schloesser.
County Senior Nutrition driver
There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. Make a difference in providing meals for those who might struggle otherwise to get them.
For more information contact the Senior Dining Program at the senior center at (920) 728-4756.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Beloit Brewers game
The Beloit Senior Center has a Brewers trip going for July 6 as the Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs at AmFam Field. The cost is $82. Seating is located in the shade area seats. Price includes ticket and transportation on coach bus.
The bus will board at Telfer Park in Beloit at 9:45 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m. Return to Telfer Park is 6 to 6:30 p.m. If enough Fort Atkinson residents sign up, the bus could make a pickup and return in Fort.
Telfer Park is located at 2101 Cranston Road, Beloit. To sign up for the game, call the Beloit Grinnell Hall Senior Center at (608) 364-2875.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
