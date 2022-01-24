The Fort Community Credit Union board of directors has announced the annual Member Loyalty Cash Reward patronage dividend in the amount of $300,000 divided among 8,300 qualifying members on Dec. 31, 2021.
FCCU has returned $1.9 million in excess earnings to its members through its Member Loyalty Cash program over the past seven years.
“The more a member uses FCCU’s products and services throughout the year, the more they get back,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “Member Loyalty Cash is about being an active and engaged member of the credit union, not just deposit and loan balances. Relationships are important to us, and we believe in rewarding our members for choosing us as their financial partner.”
Member Loyalty Cash dividends were deposited automatically into member checking or share savings accounts on Dec. 31. To learn more about FCCU’s Member Loyalty Cash program, visit fortcommunity.com/rewards/member-loyalty-cash.
"FCCU continues to invest in its members and the services they provide," a media release from FCCU said.
As of Jan. 1, FCCU reduced overdraft fees to $12 per occurrence, expanding efforts to reduce financial burdens on members who need it the most. Additionally, it launched a new core operating system, with an enhanced digital banking experience.
"These strategic changes were designed to better serve members and position the credit union for continued growth," FCCU said.
