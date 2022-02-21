Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) was recognized recently by Gov. Tony Evers as a recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Financial Literacy Awards during a virtual ceremony.
The honor is given in recognition of the efforts FCCU has put forth to serve members and community members by offering a variety of free educational resources.
As part of its core values, FCCU aspires to be the humble and approachable financial educator for every generation in their lifelong journey. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, FCCU has seen an overwhelming increase of video watch time and social post impressions related to financial literacy content. This ultimately means community members are more informed on financial topics, giving them the knowledge needed to make sound financial decisions throughout life.
The video library is complete with Spanish subtitles allowing the resources to be accessible in more ways to more people.
In 2021 FCCU team members dedicated more than 330 hours to developing virtual financial literacy resources. This includes development of the Common Cents video playlist with 23 videos ranging in topics from “how to read your credit score” to “how to teach your kids to save.”
The FCCU online video library has more than 184,000 minutes of watch time with a reach of over 666,000 impressions — an increase of more than 247% from 2020.
“Financial education should build on and respond to people’s individual strengths, circumstances and needs in order to help them work toward their own unique goals," Gov. Evers is quoted as saying in another statement regarding this award. "The dedication of these individuals and organizations to help Wisconsinites become more financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable and helps ensure not only the future success of individuals and families, but our entire state.”
The recipients of this award were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria used to judge nominations included: innovative implementation of an effective financial literacy and capability program or program element within the last two years; emphasis on financial inclusion, demonstrated measurable results; collaboration with partners; and scalability of the program design.
Visit the council’s webpage to read a synopsis of the recipients’ efforts https://wdfi.org/OFL/govcouncilfinlit/
When asked about the efforts of FCCU, Sue Johnson, President and CEO, said, “This was definitely a group effort. I know that many of our team members have spent time in classrooms, starred in financial literacy videos, filmed and edited videos, and worked with our members to help them be in a better place financially.
"Our team members are the reason we won this award," she added. "I am so proud of them for making this possible.”
For more information on the award, FCCU’s efforts to increase financial literacy and to access the free financial literacy resources available, visit fortcommunity.com.
