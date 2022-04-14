Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces the promotion of Jeffery Anderson to Director of Marketing.
In 2017, Anderson joined FCCU as a Marketing intern while pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business with a Digital Marketing Certificate at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Following his graduation in 2018, Anderson joined FCCU full-time as Marketing & Digital Media Specialist.
“Jeffery’s ingenuity and leadership have been instrumental in FCCU’s success over the past five years, especially as digital channels continue to become more important in the financial services industry,” said Danielle Frawley, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at FCCU. “We are incredibly proud of the talent Jeffery, and the entire Marketing Team, bring to FCCU.”
Anderson spends much of his free time volunteering in the community.
In 2018, Anderson joined The Flock, a group of soccer supporters who raise awareness and funds for charitable organizations in southern Wisconsin. Anderson became the Marketing Committee Lead in 2019, helping the organization raise nearly $60,000 in the first two years.
Anderson also served on the inaugural Lemon Council for Fort Atkinson’s Lemonade Day, an in-depth program that teaches children how to start and run their own businesses via a lemonade stand.
Anderson enjoys reading and spending time with his dog, Marcel, also known as FCCU’s honorary “Chief Cuteness Officer.”
