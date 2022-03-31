Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has partnered with Shred-It to host a series of free shred events in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater and Watertown.

Community members are encouraged to bring their confidential documents to be safely destroyed onsite at one of the four events offered in 2022.

“Fraudsters can do a surprising amount of harm to a person’s financial well-being with the smallest amount of information,” said Sue Johnson, President and CEO of FCCU. “Protecting our members' and community members’ information remains our top priority. Hosting our shred event is a great way for us to encourage everyone to take preventative action to minimize the risk of identity theft.”

The Fort Atkinson Shred Event will take place at the FCCU Main Branch at 800 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. FCCU representatives will be onsite to direct car traffic and assist with the transfer of documents to the shred truck.

FCCU will host three additional 2022 shred events in the surrounding communities:

• Jefferson — Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the FCCU Jefferson Branch, located at 100 N. Main St. in Jefferson

• Watertown — Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the FCCU Watertown Branch, located at 633 S. Church St. in Watertown

• Whitewater — Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the FCCU Whitewater Branch, located at 203 E. Milwaukee St. in Whitewater

