Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) is committed to sharing sound financial advice with students, parents, educators, and community members alike.
April is National Financial Literacy month and to celebrate, the credit union will be hosting a series of fun and educational activities for all ages. Financial literacy is defined as the education and understanding of knowing how to earn, save, spend and invest money, as well as the skills and ability to use financial resources to make decisions.
During April, FCCU will highlight several financial topics to increase awareness through various channels. The credit union will host an in-branch coloring contest for its youngest savers. It also will feature a series of videos covering budgeting, credit, and the resources available to help its members and communities improve financial acumen.
“We strive to always put our members in a better financial position,” stated Robyn Newcomb, chief experience officer at FCCU. “Education is key to financial success and it is our role as a credit union to provide access to financial tools and resources that will help our members and communities navigate their financial journey. We believe education contributes to personal growth.”
In addition to the featured activities, FCCU continues to partner with Banzai, an online financial literacy provider that offers interactive, award-winning courses to teach students and adults real-world finance. These resources readily are available to teachers, students, parents and community members online at fortcommunity.com. If interested in learning more about the tools and resources FCCU offers for yourself, your classroom or your business, email marketing@fortcommunity.com.
For more information about FCCU, visit fortcommunity.com or call (920) 563-7305.
