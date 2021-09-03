Inclusiv, a leading national financial inclusion advocate, has awarded Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) the nationwide Juntos Avanzamos, “Together We Advance,” designation for its commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant members by providing safe, affordable, transparent and relevant financial services.
In the wake of predatory financial service providers targeting Hispanic and immigrant communities, FCCU seeks to be a trusted financial partner to all by employing bilingual, culturally competent team members and leadership, accepting alternative forms of ID such as ITIN (Individual Tax Identification Number), and treating members with respect, regardless of immigration status.
“We are honored to receive this national recognition for our ongoing efforts to be a strong ally to our diverse community,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “We strive to help every member be in a better financial position than when we met them, especially the under-served and those living paycheck to paycheck.”
A formal proclamation ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. during the Unity Project Fall Fiesta event at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson. Members of the community are invited to celebrate the Juntos Avanzamos designation and enjoy the Fall Fiesta event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.