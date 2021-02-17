Jefferson County has been awarded $18,315 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (ESFP).
A local board co-chaired by Jill Johnson, Economic Support manager, and Angela Swinehart, the Salvation Army of Jefferson County field representative, are charged to distribute the funds appropriated by Congress to help supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The 2021 awarded approved on Feb. 1 by the Wisconsin Emergency Food & Shelter Program State Set-Aside Committee, is based on the total number of unemployed and people in poverty in the county as compared to other jurisdictions.
The local Jefferson County Emergency Food and Shelter (EFSP) Board will distribute funds to qualifying agencies that apply for funding for services provided in 2021. Under the terms of the federal grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
The Jefferson County EFSP Board will determine how the funds awarded to Jefferson County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area for services provided in 2021. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
The 2021 EFSP funding award was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Angela Swinehart with The Salvation Army at (920) 980-7938 by Monday March 1.
