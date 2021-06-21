WHITEWATER — For the first time since March of 2020, Wisconsin robots were able to get wheels on carpet for a real, live competition with 12 teams at the Lakeshore Robotics Education Center in Manitowoc on Saturday, June 19.
Ferradermis, Whitewater High School’s FIRST Robotics Team, made a strong 6-0 start on the day behind drivers Elijah Grall and Reilly Aschenbrener, before a mechanical problem forced them to miss a match, and they ended the qualifications part of the day at 6-2.
This left Ferradermis ranked No. 3. After No. 1 Paradigm Shift selected No. 2 TC Robotics as their first alliance partner, Ferradermis moved up to become the No. 2 Alliance Captain. Competition Logistics/Scouting Lead Shane Kinson represented the team on the field for selections and chose Team 5903 Thorbots from Westby High School and Team 8002 The Knack from Lake Country School to join the alliance.
Ferradermis advanced through the best of three semi-finals in two matches, and then, in a wild best of three finals, the Ferradermis-led alliance topped the alliance led by team 1259 Paradigm Shift from Pewaukee High School by finishing the tie-breaker match with a triple climb.
Throughout the day, the robot was supported by Technician Lauren Rollette, Head Programmer Jazmin Cederberg, Pit Captain Andrew Rollette, Human Player Anderson Waelchli, and Scouts Brandon Mueller and Sterling Truesdale. For four of these students, this was their first opportunity to attend a live event.
The Lakeshore Robotics Center will host three additional days of competition this month, with the winning alliance and captain of the second place alliance from each day returning with Ferradermis to compete for the Unofficial Wisconsin Championship on July 10. The multi-day system with a cap on the number of participants from each team and no more than 14 teams per day was created to give all Wisconsin teams a chance to compete in-person while still adhering to COVID protocols.
Earlier this season, Ferradermis was named a Skills Competition finalist for finishing second in their competition group of 30 international teams in the Infinite Recharge at Home Skills Challenge.
No spectators are allowed in Manitowoc, but for those who would like to take in a local robotics competition in person, Ferradermis will be competing at the Laser Lights off-season event at Kettle Moraine High School on Saturday, July 24. Whitewater High School students interested in joining the team may travel with the team to this event if they complete a permission slip in advance.
Ferradermis will host a week-long boot camp beginning on July 31 for any Whitewater High School students entering grades 9-12 who are interested in joining the team. Students of all skill levels are welcome; students will learn everything they need to know as they work with the team.
For more information, or to register, email lmasbruch@wwusd.org or ferradermis@gmail.com.
To see a robotics team form at one's high school, reach out to ferradermis@gmail.com, and Ferradermis will answer your questions and help you get started. — Contributed story.
