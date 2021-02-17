WHITEWATER — First Aid classes are being offered at Seniors in the Park in Whitewater. These non-certification classes will assist persons in knowing what to do while waiting for medical assistance to arrive.
The classes are in-person or virtual. First Aid is Tuesdays, Feb. 23 and March 2, if needed, from 1 to 3 p.m. The fee is $5 members or $7 non-members for the class. Class size is limited and deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 19.
No AARP tax prep in 2021
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at UW-Whitewater. If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim. For more information on potential sites, call 888-687-2277 (888-OUR-AARP) or email taxaide@aarp.org.
Movie
Watch the movie “21 Bridges” on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance, and no walk-ins are permitted.
Devil’s Lake virtual tour
This will be a unique, virtual exploration of the most popular Wisconsin State Park — Devil’s Lake, a place with an interesting geological and historical story to tell — on Wednesday Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m. Participants are guided on a virtual hike with videos, photos and live commentary by staff of the UW Geology Department.
Register by calling, emailing or going online by Monday, Feb. 22. No internet or Zoom? Register to watch the presentation at the center.
Fossil Safari
Join the UW-Madison Geology Museum in a time-traveling safari to ancient Wisconsin. Persons will get to see what Wisconsin looked like 450 million years ago when it was covered by a shallow, tropical sea. Students will learn about the rocks that can be seen in southern Wisconsin, the fossils that are found in them, and what those creatures might have looked like when they were alive.
Attend on Wednesday, March 3, at noon for this informative virtual presentation. Register by calling, emailing or going online by March 1. No internet or Zoom? Register to watch the presentation at the center.
Puzzle exchange
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, call, and staff will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Aging Mastery program
The free Aging Mastery program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help engage in wellness activities that include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose. The program will be offered online via zoom.
The session is March 11 through April 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and no class on April 1. To sign up, call or email Seniors in the Park. Persos will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit, which includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet. The class size is limited to 20 people from all centers in Jefferson County and Whitewater.
Online registration
The online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Center staff also will be able to take registrations by phone or email, if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“I am no longer afraid of becoming lost, because the journey back always reveals something new.” — Billy Joel.
