Five Star Antiques
ABOVE: Fort Atkinson Chamber Ambassador Tom Dehnert presents Five Star Antiques & Vintage with its chamber membership plaque.

Recent visitors to Fort Atkinson’s downtown might have noticed the ever-changing windows of a long-time retailer, Five Star Antiques & Vintage, now under new ownership.

The sidewalk chalkboard reads “Three Floors of Cool Stuff,” and that is just what shoppers will find inside. Everything from toys, antiques, vintage and contemporary collectibles, furniture and home decor, books, clothing, sports collectibles, advertising, candy, affordable goods and unique finds are available from more than 50 local vendors.

Five Star Antiques & Vintage, located at 125 N. Main St., changed hands in April of 2020. New owners Ross Hipp and Kate Seil originally are from the Chicago area, and envisioned expanding this hometown store into a wildly entertaining shopping experience for the entire community.

Their shop has come to reflect that vision, as evidenced by social media reviews, with comments like, “This is a Gem of a Mall” where “quirky thingamajigs” can be found on every floor.

Five Star Antiques & Vintage looks forward to partnering with the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce to promote local business and enhance retail shopping in the area. Its daily presence on social media has attracted a multitude of people from throughout southeastern Wisconsin to come to Fort Atkinson and explore restaurants, recreation and the natural beauty of the county.

Shoppers are welcome seven days a week, as the store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about store vendors, products and updates on this dynamic destination, follow Five Star Antiques & Vintage on Facebook.

