Members of the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion in Fort Atkinson donated a new American flag to the Fort Atkinson Police Department on Monday. ABOVE: Shown displaying the flag are, from left to right — Legionnaire Bob Ehrke, Police Captain Todd Schulz, Police Chief Adrian Bump, Police Officer Steve Riggs and Post Adjutant Richard Miles. RIGHT: Police Chief Adrian Bump, left, and Captain Todd Schulz raise the pristine flag.
