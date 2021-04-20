Andy Flood
Patrick Flood

SULLIVAN — Andy Flood, a political science major from Sullivan, and among 35 high-achieving University of Wisconsin Oshkosh seniors who exemplify top academic and leadership qualities and a deep commitment to serving others, has earned recognition as a recipient of the 2021 Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.

The criteria for this award include academic performance, University-related service and community involvement.

“These Titans have applied themselves and their educations in remarkable ways throughout the course of their UWO journeys. Of course, that includes navigating the historic global pandemic this past year, which added incredible challenges and pressures on top of the everyday rigors of a UWO education,” Chancellor Andy Leavitt said. “We know these students, as alumni, will make a difference in people’s lives and will continue to embody what this institution stands for in their endeavors to come.”

Twenty-seven of the award recipients are set to graduate in one of four in-person ceremonies on Saturday, May 15, and eight are expected to graduate at the end of the fall semester. All of the 2021 honoree will be recognized at the virtual Celebration of Student Leadership on Friday, April 30.

Flood, a spring 2021 graduate, is an active and engaged student who runs the UWO Student Legal Services program. He also is a volunteer firefighter and an emergency medical technician. He plans to further his education following graduation and has been accepted to a number of law schools.

