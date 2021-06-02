After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Women is planning to resume its annual September book sale.
This year’s sale will take place Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal building at 101 S. Water St.
Book donations will again be accepted this year, however, due to the current situation donation drop-offs will be limited to the sorting warehouse. There no longer will be drop-off bins at the grocery stores in town. as in years past.
People can drop books off at the warehouse in the Jones complex, next to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry, during its expanded sorting hours. Drop-off hours are Monday afternoons from 4:30 to 6, Tuesday mornings from 9 to 11, and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.
If disabled, or otherwise unable to deliver the books to the warehouse, call Kathy at (920) 309-2668 to make pickup arrangements.
As there still is some uncertainty around the COVID situation, AAUW-Fort Atkinson reserves the right to make changes to the sale schedule and format if the situation in September warrants it. All health and safety precaution of the municipality and county will be followed to ensure the safety of members and the public.
The Fort Atkinson branch of AAUW is dedicated to supporting the education needs of the women of Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area and members do that by providing scholarships annually to deserving women. The proceeds of its annual book sale support these scholarship funds.
