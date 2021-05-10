Family swimming passes to the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center are discounted $10 through Wednesday, May 15, and are available online at fortparksandrec.activityreg.com or at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department office.
City of Fort Atkinson residents pay $85 and non-residents $100 during the earlybird period.
Season passes admit family members to any open recreation swim and discounts on all group and private swim lessons. The Fort Aquatic Center is set to open Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6 for its sneak-peak weekend.
The aquatic center will have two-hour swim blocks that persons sign up for at signupgenius.com. The aquatic center will be capped at 325 people per swim block per COVID-19 guidelines.
Public swim blocks will be Monday through Friday, noon to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m., and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The aquatic center offers a 175-foot-long waterslide, three smaller waterslides for young children, lap and diving pools, and a beach-like children’s pool.
Nearly 50,000 people took part in lessons, recreation swim and rentals last season.
Hours of the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation office, located at 30 N. Water St. W. in downtown Fort Atkinson, are weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 5 p.m.
