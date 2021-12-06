The Fort Atkinson Arts Council is fundraising for the annual $1,000 Jessica Dickinson Holt ART Scholarships for college-bound graduating Fort Atkinson High School students.
Three donors have committed to donate $2,000 if the Fort Arts Council (FAC) is able to match that amount with donations. To help FAC reach these goals visit https://fortartscouncil.weebly.com/ and click on the donate button, choose Jessica Holt Scholarship on the drop-down menu.
Art — in all its forms — has played an important role for the community and country this year, helping individuals and families get through the hardest of times through music, painting, books, murals, film and storytelling. The Fort Arts Council, with the public’s help, intends to invest in the next generation of artists from Fort Atkinson with this scholarship fund.
The goal is to raise $10,000 by summer 2022 so that the $1,000 Annual Jessica D. Holt ART Scholarship for Fort Atkinson High School students can become an Acorn Fund at the Fort Community Foundation — the first step to ensure that young artists, for years to come, will have college support.
Since 2017, the Fort Arts Council has given out this $1,000 award annually to aspiring artists majoring in the arts, in honor of Jessica Holt, who was an artist and dedicated youth advocate her entire life.
The 2017 recipient was Nate Stewart who attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee studying film and video; the 2018 recipient was Abigale Schwab, who attended Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design to study studio art or art education; the 2019 recipient was Miranda Aalto who attended UW-Madison to study art; the 2020 recipient was Amelia Zanin who is attending UW-Madison to study graphic arts; and the 2021 recipient was Alice Van Haaften who is attending UW-Milwaukee to study creative writing.
Help FAC make a difference in the lives of these young artists and the community. A donation can be made online or send a check made out to The Fort Arts Council and mail to: Leslie LaMuro, 316 Craig St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Jessica believed that art can affect individuals, communities and our world positively. Through this scholarship, the Fort Arts Council will put that belief into action. Join these three donors by making a donation in honor of her life's work.
